It looks like it’s going to be harder than ever to watch your favorite Dragon Ball episodes as huge chunks of the franchise are scheduled to leave a major streaming service soon. Dragon Ball is now in the midst of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original manga hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans are getting to celebrate the late Akira Toriyama’s legacy with a brand new anime, Dragon Ball Daima, airing new episodes each week. That also means it’s been the perfect time to go back and check out some of the series’ classic episodes.

There seems to be a major hiccup coming fans’ way, however, as it seems like Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super are scheduled to be leaving Hulu in 13 more days. If this turns out to be the case as these anime releases leave the streaming service at the start of the next month, then fans will be losing one of the most accessible options for checking out their favorite episodes of these now classic Dragon Ball anime releases. Which probably isn’t so great with Dragon Ball Daima potentially ending soon too.

Is Dragon Ball Leaving Hulu?

For anyone who might be checking out Dragon Ball on Hulu, the current options include Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z Kai, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and the now airing Dragon Ball Daima. But with the current licenses for Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super apparently expiring in 13 days from the time of this publication, this is only going to be leaving Dragon Ball Z Kai and Dragon Ball Daima as the last shows accessible from the franchise on Hulu. But that’s only if these licenses expire as Hulu has had reversals of these kinds of listings in the past.

The “Expires in XX days” listing on Hulu is just an indication of when the licensing deal to stream a series is up, but there’s a chance it could be renewed before its removal (which has happened with other popular animated franchises). But at the same time, it also might be time for fans to get ready just in case these shows are removed from Hulu. Luckily, Dragon Ball’s anime is still streaming on services like Crunchyroll for fans who have access to other streaming options. But for those who exclusively use Hulu, it’s going to be a lot harder to check out this classic.

Is Dragon Ball Daima Ending Soon Too?

This is a tough time for the Dragon Ball franchise, however, as Dragon Ball Daima is seemingly going to be ending its new anime run too. It’s the first new Dragon Ball TV anime since Dragon Ball Super came to an end back in 2018, and has been following Goku and the others on a brand new adventure set in between the events of the Majin Buu and Battle of Gods arc. But it seems like it’s going to be ending in February as well.

According to a leaked listing from Hulu (that was quickly removed after it was spotted), Dragon Ball Daima will be ending with Episode 20 on Friday, February 28th. Toei Animation themselves have yet to confirm whether or not the show will be ending on this date, but this coupled with the potential loss of these classic Dragon Ball shows in the same month is going to be a one-two punch of bad news for fans of the Dragon Ball anime.