Dragon Ball Daima Dub Brings Back Classic Kid Goku Voice: Watch

Dragon Ball Daima‘s English dub is now airing its new episodes every week, and the newest episode of the dub has debuted Stephanie Nadolny making her comeback as the voice of Goku Mini after nearly 15 years. Dragon Ball Daima is now airing this year as part of the celebration for the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s manga first making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This is a brand new anime series featuring a story never seen in the franchise before with new characters and designs from Toriyama himself as Goku goes on a new adventure through the Demon Realm.

As one of the many big shake ups that kicked off Dragon Ball Daima, however, was that a new wish made on the Dragon Balls turned Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters into children. Now needing to explore the Demon Realm in order to defeat Supreme Demon King Gomah, rescue Dende, and return to their adult forms, the new anime has introduced a new voice cast for these Mini versions of all of the fan favorites. But for Goku’s return to childhood, however, Stephanie Naldony (who voiced Kid Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball before Dragon Ball Z Kai) has been brought back for the role. Check it out as highlighted by @DBPerfectShots on X.

What’s New for Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub?

Making their debut in full with Episode 2 of Dragon Ball Daima’s English dub after Gomah wishes that Goku and everyone involved with the Majin Buu arc are turned into children, the new voice cast for Dragon Ball Daima includes:

Goku (Mini) – Stephanie Nadolny

Supreme Kai (Mini) – Nia Celeste

Vegeta (Mini) – Paul Castro Jr.

Piccolo (Mini) – Nasim Benelkour

Bulma (Mini) – Taylor Murphy

Krillin (Mini) – Lara Woodhull

Chichi (Mini) – Brittany Lauda

Master Roshi (Mini) – Jordan Dash Cruz

Trunks (Mini) – Celeste Perez

Dende (Mini) – Emi Lo

Mr. Popo (Mini) – Trisha Mellon

Kibito (Mini) – Aaron Michael

Mr. Satan (Mini) – Corey Phillips

Majin Buu (Mini) – Dusty Feeney

Goku and the Supreme Kai are now preparing to head into the Demon Realm to start their journey in this new region, so fans of the English dub still have quite a lot to enjoy as fans of the original Japanese broadcast are now over halfway through the anime and speeding towards its final episode. But Naldony’s return for the role of tis new kid Goku is one reason to keep tuning into the dub for sure.

Who Is Dragon Ball Daima’s New Kid Goku Voice Actor?

Stephanie Naldony previously voiced Kid Goku and Gohan for Funimation and ADV Films’ English dub release of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT. Naldony’s final recorded performance for the character was back in Dragon Ball: Revenge of King Piccolo in 2009, and Colleen Clinkenbeard then took over as the voice of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z Kai and other subsequent releases. It’s been quite a long time since the star was heard as the voice of this younger Goku, so it’s a blast from the past.

When it was first announced that Naldony would be returning to voice Goku last year, the star shared the following statement, “It’s a tremendous honor to once again lend my voice to Goku, and this new chapter, Dragon Ball DAIMA, is filled with exciting adventures that fans of all ages will enjoy.” As Dragon Ball Daima has been shown to include shout outs to the entire Dragon Ball franchise for this new series, hearing Naldony at the center of this new dubbed adventure just makes all the sense in the world.