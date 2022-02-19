Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Closer Look at Broly With New Art

Dragon Ball Super has revealed a new look at Broly ahead of the fan favorite fighter’s return in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! There are lots of reasons to be excited for the next feature film as its not only the first new anime for the franchise since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018, but it will also be bringing the titular Broly back for another round in the new movie! There are still lots of questions over what to expect from Broly’s return to the franchise, but now we’ve gotten a new look at what he’ll look like.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is gearing up for its launch in Japan later this Spring, and that means it’s time for the promotional train to really kick into high gear. This includes the release of some new merchandise featuring art of many of the characters making their return (or debut) in the new movie, and these showcase a new look at Broly’s character design for the feature. Unfortunately, it’s not too close of a look as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter. Check it out below:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled to release in Japan on April 22nd, but has yet to unfortunately confirm its international release plans as of this writing. It might be a while before it releases to the rest of the world, but it won’t be too much longer until we get to see more from all of the characters who will be showing up in the new movie through merchandise like this, future trailers, promos and more. That means it won’t be too much longer before we see what Broly is up to in the feature.

The movie is officially described as such, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a mega-hit with worldwide box office revenue of 13.5 billion yen. 4 years later, in 2022, a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super series has finally arrived with an even greater ‘awakening’! The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see Broly do in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you hoping to see him pop up more in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!