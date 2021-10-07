Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip Has Fans Begging for More

Dragon Ball Super is back in the headlines today for all the right reasons. After teasing fans about its new movie this summer, the series stepped out with a big update this morning at New York Comic Con. The event held a massive panel dedicated to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and its first clip has fans begging for more.
As you can see in the slides down below, Dragon Ball Super went all out with this tease. From Piccolo to Pan and even Broly, the reel did have quite a few surprising characters. These guys were paired with Goku as we all expected, and a few baddies appeared who seem to be tied with the Saiyan’s past.
After all, we did think the Red Ribbon Army was caput, but that is no longer the case. The gnarly Dragon Ball organization is back at work, and they will bring out the film’s villains.
Of course, the new clip also shows off more of the film’s art style, and it is a leap from the anime’s old style. Back in 2018, Dragon Ball Super: Broly wowed fans with its sleek new designs and action sequences. When the anime confirmed it would work with CG animation for this new film, fans were rightfully scared. However, netizens are liking the designs more than expected, so they are eager to see how the film plays out with a full trailer.
At this point, there is no hard release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The movie will debut in Japan next year, but the stateside debut is not yet decided upon.
What do you think about this first look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you liking the artwork here?