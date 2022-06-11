Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Reveals Cute Goku Throwback

✖

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero throughout theaters across Japan in just a little under a week, and a recent promo has shared a cute throwback to Goku and Gohan's early days! One of the major draws of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero beyond it being the first new anime in the franchise in several years (and the first fully CG animated project in the franchise overall), is the fact that Gohan and Piccolo will be the main fighters against the major threat this time around. Which means a whole new look at Gohan is coming our way!

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is gearing up to hit theaters in Japan, Toei Animation has been releasing more looks at the coming film than ever before. A slate of recent promos has showcased more of the bond between Gohan and Piccolo in the years following the Tournament of Power, and while it's revealed that Gohan is still very much dedicated to his respective studies, it's also revealed that his desk actually has a great throwback photo of him and his father. You can check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Gohan has a table photo frame of Goku holding him, pretty wholesome!~ pic.twitter.com/24TD6BstT5 — Hype (@DbsHype) June 3, 2022

This particular look comes from a promo where Picoclo heads to Gohan's house (or office, if he's still working with a university), and it's revealed that his work desk has that picture with his father from the very first episode of Dragon Ball Z. It's a neat throwback for fans of the series, and goes to show that Gohan indeed does care for his father even with Piccolo presenting more of a direct fatherly connection with Gohan's family at the time of the new movie. Now Gohan's going to need to be like his father once more and put the next major fight on his shoulders.

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see it for ourselves as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing in Japan on June 11th, and theaters around the world beginning later this Summer.