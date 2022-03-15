New Dragon Ball Super Art Draws Out Goten and Trunks’ New Designs

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks out from its big comeback, and fans are ready to dive into its new movie. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to reintroduce the Red Ribbon Army, and there’s the fact Gohan will lead its story with Piccolo. The ambitious film has a lot to live up to, and now, fans are getting a taste of what’s to come courtesy of Goten and Trunks.

After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has big plans for Goten, and the same can be said for Trunks. The movie has confirmed it will feature the heroes and age them up. This means any update on the pair is appreciated to say the least, so Dragon Ball decided to give fans a special gift.

Not long ago, a set of promo card artwork for Dragon Ball Super‘s new movie went live in Japan. It didn’t take long for the pieces to hit social media, and fans were quick to point out the card with Goten and Trunks. After all, the two boys have been attached at the hip for ages, and their bond has only grown stronger during their teen years.

As you can see above, Trunks is posing to the left with his blue hair hanging over his forehead. Vegeta’s son has quite the stern expression here, and he is even pulling back to land a punch. As for Goten, the boy is the spitting image of his father. The taller hero is also rearing back to land a punch, and he is dressed traditionally in trousers and a green cuffed top.

This is some of the best close-up art Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shared of these two boys to date. The movie might be putting its focus on Piccolo and Gohan, but Goku’s other son will have a role to play. After all, the Red Ribbon Army isn’t your everyday threat, and it will take all of Earth’s warriors to stop them from wreaking havoc.

What do you think about this new look at Goten and Trunks? Do you like their aged-up designs in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?