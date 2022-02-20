Dragon Ball Super Has Fans Split Over Goten and Trunks’ New Designs

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on the horizon, and fans are ready to see what the movie has in store for them. We know the film will focus on Gohan and Piccolo after the Red Ribbon Army makes their move on Earth. You can expect plenty of epic fights to go down, and recently, reports confirmed Goten and Trunks would show up in the film. So of course, fans are now geeking out after the film shared its first look at the grown heroes.

If you didn’t know about the makeover just yet, well – it doesn’t take much to find it online. Goten and Trunks have been trending globally in light of the anime’s big makeover. When Dragon Ball Super‘s movie comes to theaters this spring, the Saiyans will be front and center as full-blown teenagers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over the updates. Netizens have been questioning why Goten and Trunks never aged throughout Dragon Ball Super considering how they aged back in Dragon Ball Z. Some wondered if they would ever grown into the young adults since in the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z. And now, it seems things are moving along to that point.

Of course, we will all have to wait and see how these friends slot into Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. We know this movie will focus on Goku and Vegeta as always, but its main pair will be Gohan and Piccolo. The group will be forced to fight for Earth once more when the Red Ribbon Army comes knocking after decades of silence. But with Goten and Trunks looking stronger than ever, we’re sure they will help take the army down with their friends.

What do you make of Goten and Trunks here? How do you think the pair will fit into Dragon Ball Super‘s new movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

We’ll Take What We Can

Goten and Trunks have absolutely 0 drip but fuck it, I’ll take it at this point. pic.twitter.com/hB3lAi7xQD — KF (@KFTragic) February 19, 2022

In For the Long Haul

Watching Goten and Trunks through the years on the Dragonball series like: pic.twitter.com/1dSCj69j0t — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) February 20, 2022

Took Long Enough

GOTEN AND TRUNKS FINALLY AGED



IT TOOK LONG ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/LSqL9imXLs — Guangdong Salad🥗 (@SaladSaiyan) February 19, 2022

As the Years Pass By

Goten and Trunks



Then vs. now https://t.co/lRM6LyQ62L — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) February 20, 2022

It Finally Happened

so surreal seeing trunks and goten aged up AAAAA 🥺 anyway… my sons pic.twitter.com/hVmMJLoY86 — spooky sara 🎃🖤 (@dbzsenpai) February 20, 2022

Was It Worth It?

We finally got aged up Goten and Trunks… but at what cost? https://t.co/Eh143wPeit — Scott Frerichs🏳️‍🌈 (@KaiserNeko) February 19, 2022

They’ve Grown So Much

A Big Thanks