Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Releases New ‘Super Hero’ Poster

Dragon Ball Super is on the cusp of a new era, and we have its next movie to thank. If you did not know, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is expected to go live this year despite a recent delay. Now, the artist behind the series’ manga is hyping the feature, and it puts the spotlight on Gohan and his loved ones.

Thanks to Shueisha’s latest publication, fans can now enjoy Toyotaro’s take on Dragon Ball Super. After all, the artist has released a black-and-white poster inspired by the movie, and it features some new and returning characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1510634607150264322?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, Pan is at the front of his piece as Gohan’s daughter looks ready to train. Of course, her dad can be spotted in the background, and he means business. It isn’t often you see Ultimate Gohan these days, so you know the Saiyan is serious whenever his top form goes live. And to his side, we can see Piccolo crouched in a fighting stance.

The poster also features two of the film’s new fighters, Gamma One and Gamma Two. These androids are dressed like superheroes, but their allegiances mix up that message. After all, the pair is controlled by the Red Ribbon Army, and Dragon Ball fans know the organization is not what it seems. Goku nearly snuffed the group out as a child, but it seems the army is back and beefing up its forces with androids once more.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Unveils Official First Look At Gotenks | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Shows Off Cast With New Poster | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Updated Trailer After Release Delay

At this point, there is no firm release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Its original April 2022 premiere was delayed indefinitely following a massive hack at Toei Animation. But if this poster has fans convinced of anything, it is that the film will go live as soon as possible.

What do you think of the manga artist’s tribute here? How hyped are you for Dragon Ball Super‘s big-screen comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.