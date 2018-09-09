‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals the Tournament of Power’s Deadly Consequences

Dragon Ball Super has officially started the Universe Survival arc on Toonami, and now that the English dub has officially announced the Tournament of Power, fans have realized just how much trouble Goku put himself in.

When detailing what the winner of the tournament receives, Grand Minister revealed that the Omni Kings actually plan to erase every losing universe.

After officially setting the time and date for the Tournament of Power, Grand Minister revealed the other rules. The tournament will take place in the “Null World,” a world separate from the confines of space and time. The winning fighter receives a wish on the Super Dragon Balls upon victory, and when Supreme Kai asked what the winning universe would get? Grand Minister said they’d be able to “go on.”

This is when Grand Minister revealed that every losing universe will be erased, with only the single winning universe remaining in the end. In this moment, Goku learned just what an endeavor he asked from the two Omni-Kings. In asking for a tournament with the other universes, he has seemingly doomed Universe 7 to fight or perish.

Beerus warned Goku not to take the Omni-King Zeno lightly because the deity will do whatever it pleases, and will erase whatever it doesn’t like without a thought. Beerus says that although Goku seems to be friends with the two Zenos, he’s merely seen as a “plaything” that Zeno will dispose of once he’s bored with him.

The first example of this has already been seen during the special Zeno Expo match before the official Tournament of Power. Goku tried to talk with the two Omni-Kings as relaxed as he always does, but was immediately talked down to as the threat of erasure truly held over their heads.

