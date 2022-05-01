Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares Their Favorite Vegeta Moments

✖

The artist behind the Dragon Ball Super manga is celebrating Vegeta by highlighting some of their favorite Vegeta moments! The franchise has grown quite a lot since Vegeta was first introduced to the series during Dragon Ball's Saiyan saga, and his introduction shook up the franchise in quite a few ways. Not only did he continue the pattern of former foes eventually becoming some of Goku's strongest allies, but Vegeta's arrival provided Goku with a much needed rivalry that would fuel the two of them to greater heights of power over the course of the series' run to this day.

This even continues to the latest chapters of the manga series, and there are no signs of slowing down any time soon. As part of a special celebration for the Dokkan Battle mobile game, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro shared a slick illustration of Majin Vegeta (along with a video showing the process) while speaking with the official website for the franchise about some of their favorite Vegeta lines from the series overall. Both chosen lines are quite surprising in the grand scheme of Vegeta's run in the series, but certainly highlight the reasons why fans love the Saiyan so much.

Toyotarou (@TOYOTARO_Vjump) reveals the creative process behind his Majin Vegeta artwork!



In this interview, Toyotarou talks about the key points of drawing this famous character, his favorite Vegeta quotes, and more!https://t.co/3gqLstHaa3 pic.twitter.com/BoLcMAgIK5 — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) April 29, 2022

When asked by Dragon Ball's official website, Toyotaro explained that one of his favorite Vegeta lines came from when he was watching Goku fight against Kid Buu towards the end of Dragon Ball Z's run and wished Goku luck, "This is probably the same answer that a lot of Dragon Ball fans give, but I love the line, 'Good luck, Kakarrot... You are the champion!!'" As for his other favorite line, it's from a much more light hearted moment that showcases just how different Vegeta's personality can be at times while still being competitive.

Revealing that another favorite came from when Goku and Vegeta were watching over a young Goten and Trunks, Vegeta was celebrating the fact that his son seemed to be the stronger one. But as Toyotaro also explained, there's a hidden depth hidden within the comedic line, "If we're talking about a comedic scene, I like the line, 'Ho ho ho! Don't feel too bad. My boy just comes from better stock!' It gives you a sense of the changes Vegeta went through while living on Earth, and I like the sentiment behind it."

What do you think? How do you feel about Toyotaro's favorite Vegeta moments? What have been some of your favorite Vegeta moments in Dragon Ball over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!