Dragon Ball Super Shares Fierce Volume 13 Cover Art

The fight against Planet Eater Moro has been a long and arduous run as the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc continues, and there's no better reflection of this than the cover art for the latest volume of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Volume 13 of the manga is gearing up to hit store shelves in Japan in just a matter of days as of the time of this writing, and it covers Chapters 57 through 60 of the original series. This is when the fight for Earth kicks into high gear, and Moro's army of escaped Galactic Patrol prisoners spreads their attack out throughout various areas.

These chapters introduced a whole new group of henchmen who had been helping Moro devour planets across the seventh universe, and had come across Earth's remaining Z-Fighters when they made their move on the planet. With Jaco buying them an extra two months or so worth of training, Gohan and Piccolo had readied the others to defend themselves against this major invasion. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

While Gohan and Piccolo managed to do well at first, they were soon overwhelmed by the power of the henchmen and Moro himself eventually got into the fight too. It's why Goku and Vegeta are both featured here on the cover as well as the two of them headed to Earth to stop Moro's rampage too. You can check out the cover art for Dragon Ball Super Volume 13 below thanks to @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Super Manga Vol. 13 Preview Chapters: 57-60

Length: 192 pages

Release: 4 August, 2020

Things have changed dramatically just a few short chapters after where this volume cuts off, and now the Moro fight has become one of the most intriguing yet as they now find themselves fighting against the strongest villain in the series thus far. It's a tough wait for each new chapter and volume release, but we'll see soon how this major arc will come to an end!

What do you think of this cover art for Dragon Ball Super Volume 13? How have you felt about the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc so far? Do you think Goku and Vegeta will find a way to defeat Planet Eater Moro at the end of the day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.