‘Dragon Ball Super’ Volume 5 Reveals Release Date, Cover Art

While the Dragon Ball Super anime series may be ending soon, the manga series has just reached the Universal Survival arc and is even going into the Tournament of Power.

As for the collected volumes, however, they’re finally releasing much of the Future Trunks arc of the manga and fans are especially excited to read Volume 5 now that the fierce cover for it has been unveiled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Volume 5 of the Dragon Ball Super manga is set to release March 2 in Japan, and to celebrate, the series has revealed the cover for the volume early. The cover art teases the final battle of the arc, in which Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta are facing off against the newly fused Zamasu and Goku Black.

Where the art distinguishes itself from the story and instead becomes a great cover is the artistic liberty it takes with the story. Showing Shin riding a cool motorcycle while Gowasu rides behind, as well as Future Trunks driving his truck. Mai’s sitting in the front seat and pointing her gun at Zamasu while Trunks is swinging his sword out the side door like a mad man.

Vegeta looks especially great here as he holds on to the top of the truck, waiting to jump off its roof to attack Fused Zamasu again. Fans of the anime series knows how this confrontation ends, but the manga cover’s reality isn’t too bad of an alternative.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.