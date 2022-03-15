New Dragon Ball Dubbed and Subbed Anime Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball hasn’t always been easy to find in the United States, but streaming has done a lot to change that. Funimation has had its grip on the franchise for years now, and Dragon Ball Super fans flocked to stream the show on Crunchyroll a few years back. Now, the companies’ merger is making it even easier to check in on Goku. Crunchyroll is now streaming tons of new Dragon Ball episodes, and you can watch them subbed or dubbed this time around!

The deal went down earlier today as Crunchyroll updated fans about its merger with Funimation. If you will remember, AT&T acquired Funimation from Sony to combine with its anime portfolio. This led Funimation to transfer many of its shows to Crunchyroll, and Dragon Ball has joined the party.

“We’re powering up even more! The Dragon Ball Z English dub, plus the English sub and dub of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT, comes to Crunchyroll TODAY,” the streaming service announced.

As you can imagine, this addition is pretty big for fans. Dragon Ball Super is still one of Crunchyroll’s most popular series, and that is just the subbed edition. By adding the Dragon Ball Z dub, audiences can now watch these episodes easier than ever before. And thanks to the Funimation deal, Crunchyroll is able to stream Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball GT on a fairly permanent basis.

Of course, there are still some parts of the franchise Crunchyroll has yet to add. Dragon Ball doesn’t have any of its movies streaming on Crunchyroll, but that could always change. And if you were not aware, a new film is about to join the IP. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to debut in Japan next month before it arrives stateside this summer. And if fans are lucky, it will find its way to Crunchyroll before too-too long.

Will you be checking out any of these Dragon Ball series soon? Which anime series are you binging these days…?