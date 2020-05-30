Dragon Ball Super Shows How Much Goku Learned From the Fight with Broly

✖

Dragon Ball Super is continuing on the fight with Moro as Goku unleashes what he can with Ultra Instinct Sign, and one moment in particular is a great example of just how much he learned in the fight against Broly. One of the best aspects of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc thus far is the fact that not only does it take place after the events of the Tournament of Power, but after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well. Although the manga chose to skip the events of the film, it's clear that it did have an impact on Goku still.

In the first foray against Moro in Chapter 60 of the series, Goku goes for a big kick. Moro dodges this kick and catches Goku's leg. From here, he attempts to swing him onto the ground. The first swing is successful, but Goku is able to catch himself and get out of Moro's grasp before the second. This is a good detail considering the fight against Broly had the same move.

In Dragon Ball Super: Broly, there's one moment in the fight that has Broly swinging Goku into the ground in very much the same way. Goku takes some serious damage in this scene, and in the fight against Moro he's now aware enough of his surroundings to avoid this same amount of damage. This sense of continuity in the details is what Dragon Ball fans love about the latest arc of the manga overall, and it goes to show that Goku is always paying attention.

Unfortunately for Goku, his chances of victory against Moro are just as slim as they were against Broly. Just like in that fight, Moro grows stronger with each passing moment and it's going to take more than just one fighter's effort to take him down at the end of the day. Thankfully Vegeta has arrived with a potentially killer move that could make the difference, and might prove better than when he helped the first time around against Broly.

The manga might have skipped the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly for brevity's sake, but there are still plenty of nuggets to find tying all of these events together. But what do you think? Was this just a coincidence between the two fights? Are there any other ties to the major fight against Broly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

