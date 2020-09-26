Dragon Ball Art Imagines Ultra Instinct Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

✖

One of the main points of contention for Dragon Ball as a franchise is the strength of its heroes and villains, with fans debating power levels throughout the history of the Saiyans for years, and one fan has decided to create what might be the most powerful character ever imagined for Akira Toriyama's franchise in Ultra Instinct Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta! With Gogeta making his first canon appearance in the latest film of the Dragon Ball Super franchise in Broly, we're still waiting to see if Super Saiyan 4 will be injected into the main continuity as it has in Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

Ultra Instinct has been one of the biggest new additions to the Dragon Ball Super series, introduced in the Tournament of Power arc which saw Goku access the transformation for the first time in his battle against Jiren of Universe 11. Focusing on a combatant's ability to fight without thinking, Goku's unique transformation has his hair changing to a shade of silver, to go along with the likes of blond, red, and blue. Though Goku was not able to fully master the form in enough time to defeat Jiren on his own, the latest arc of the manga has the Saiyan son of earth mastering it in a way that he never has before.

Instagram Artist InkArtLuis shared this insane creation that imagines what the fusion dance spawned character might look like if he were to master Ultra Instinct while relying on the power of the "Great Ape" in the transformation that was made famous through the spin-off series of Dragon Ball GT in Super Saiyan 4:

