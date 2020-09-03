Dragon Ball Art Gives Super Saiyan Vegeta a Slick JoJo Makeover

✖

It is a truth that is almost universally renowned; If you are a fan of Dragon Ball, then you are probably a fan of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The two shows have tight fandoms that sing the praises of Saiyan and Stands. That is why one artist felt it was time to combine the two anime, and their new piece welcomed JoJo's own take on Vegeta to the game.

Over on Twitter, the fan-artist CELLMANart got the community buzzing with their take on Vegeta. The creator decided to draw the hero as a Super Saiyan, but they swapped out Akira Toriyama's usual character design for one inspired by Hirohiko Araki.

As you can see below, the artwork is a clear shift for Vegeta. His golden blond Super Saiyan hair has been bleached to a near platinum white. The look is also treated with fewer highlights, so Vegeta comes off looking a bit more matte than he does for real.

SSJ Vegeta; but with Araki colors, and drip. pic.twitter.com/aKkhM0bW6S — CELL🐢MAN (@CELLMANart) September 2, 2020

The hero has also been given an entirely new look that is JoJo approved. Vegeta is wearing a yellow turtleneck that mimics the usual palette of the Super Saiyan form. He has an outer jacket on that is colored blue. The long-sleeve top features a golden Capsule Corps logo as well as a JoJo pin and buttons. These embellishments matched the gold-and-leather bracelet hanging from Vegeta's wrist as he sends a wave to someone offscreen.

This makeover is a major one, but it manages to blend the artwork of JoJo with Vegeta's sense of fashion. The redesign works on every level, and fans are loading CELLMANart with praise. It isn't everyday fans get to see JoJo try its hand at Dragon Ball, but this character design does so rather perfectly.

What do you make of this Vegeta makeover? Does JoJo's iconic style suit the Saiyan or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

