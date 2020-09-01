Dragon Ball Synopsis Sets Up a 'Berserk' Saiyan Power Boost

✖

Many Dragon Ball fans out there might not realize just how in-depth the world of Dragon Ball Heroes is when it comes to the spin-off series' "lore", and it seems as if the upcoming episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is hinting that a "berserk" power up is right around the corner. With said preview also confirming that the "Evil Saiyan" Cumber is looking to make a splashy return, it seems as if this "berserk" power up may be far more of a hindrance for the Z Fighters than a boon as the battle against Fuu rages on!

The "berserk" transformation is extremely similar to that power that was accessed by both Broly and Kale, the Legendary Super Saiyans of their respective universes, giving the user a massive amount of power but causing the warriors accessing the energy to completely lose themselves to the rage that is rampaging through their hearts. While Goku isn't the "legendary Super Saiyan" of his world, the spin-off series allows him to access a power that is similar to Broly's when he encounter Cumber and puts him on a whole new level of power while simultaneously eradicating his usual care free demeanor during his fights.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the updated preview of the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, promising both the return of Cumber and a tag team battle that will see Gohan and Android 17 fighting against the villains under Fu's employ in Bojack and Super 17:

#SDBH Episode 7 "Rampaging Terror! The Evil Aura Returns!" Preview Summary Release: September 2020 pic.twitter.com/78yTyHjIxJ — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 27, 2020

In the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we got to witness the arrival of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker for both the Time Patrol versions of Goku and Vegeta. Using this brand new technique, the Xenoverse Z-Fighters were able to defeat a newly resurrected Janemba and add a useful new weapon to their repertoire in the struggle against the Dark Demon Dimension's number one scientist in Fu. Though Goku and Vegeta have never accessed this "berserk" power in the main continuity of the series, it will be interesting to see if it ever makes its way to the anime and/or manga for Dragon Ball Super!

Are you excited to see the return of the berserk power up in the upcoming episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes?

