Dragon Ball Couple Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Vegeta and Bulma Cosplay

✖

One Dragon Ball fan couple went above and beyond to celebrate their wedding anniversary with an extremely adorable Vegeta and Bulma cosplay photo shoot. Out of all of the canonical couples in Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise, the pairing that has gotten the most attention and biggest amount of fan support is Vegeta and Bulma. The two of them have grown far closer through the years, but we haven't seen the hugest moments in their relationship like an official wedding ceremony. Luckily, one couple has awesomely shown what that would look like through some fantastic cosplay!

Artists @elaine.rose.cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a special photoshoot celebrating their own wedding anniversary with a special wedding version of Bulma, and @kaiokenkosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) as Vegeta. It's a cute imagining of a scene we may never get to see play out in the official series, but at least real life married couples are bringing the series to life in a creative way! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine (@elaine.rose.cosplay) on May 17, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

Although the Dragon Ball franchise is far from a romantically based series, it has made sure to develop some key relationships over the years. Bulma and Vegeta continued to prove themselves to be one of the most surprising, yet fitting couples in the series. The two of them both have prideful personalities, and as Vegeta even admits later, Bulma was a strong person who was able to counteract Vegeta's prideful ways. He noticed her because she was so strong.

Couple this with the fact that their relationship was spurred in motion by the arrival of their future son, and Vegeta and Bulma's relationship only gets more compelling. As the series continues we'll see more about how they relate to one another, so hopefully a full on wedding will be on the cards for them someday. It's got a lot to live up to after this cosplay, however.

Would you like to see a full Vegeta and Bulma sequence in the Dragon Ball series someday? How do you feel about Vegeta and Bulma's relationship so far? What are some of your favorite Vegeta x Bulma moments overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.