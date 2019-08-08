Dragon Ball: Vegeta Star Chris Sabat Pitches Anime’s Perfect Spin-Off

Chris Sabat has been THE English voice actor for Vegeta in the Dragon Ball franchise for some time now. Voicing the prince of all Saiyans since the late 90s, Sabat has delivered more lines than we can count when it comes to the most popular anti-hero not just in Dragon Ball, but perhaps all of anime! Recently, Sabat was asked what would be the perfect spin-off DB series to make its way to anime format and his answer involves a certain Z-Fighter that may be considered a rival to Vegeta himself, at least when it comes to winning Bulma’s affections.

Sabat stated that the spin-off he would most want to become an anime is “Dragon Ball Side Story: The Case of Being Reborn as Yamcha“, a series which follows a Dragon Ball fan dying and being reincarnated in the body of Yamcha during the first series:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chris Sabat: “Man, and it could be very, very selfish of me to say I just want that “Yamcha,” “The Case of Being Reborn as Yamcha.” – But that would be so funny, though. – It’s so– For those of you who aren’t familiar, there is a comic, it’s a manga out there, called “The Case of Being Reborn as Yamcha,” and it’s about this super “Dragon Ball” otaku, who, in a very Japanese way, kind of has a– In a very Japanese way, he kind of crushes on girls real hard, gets bloody noses all the time, and he trips and falls, and wakes up, and he is Yamcha, at the beginning of “Dragon Ball Z.” And he was all the knowledge of all of “Dragon Ball Z,” and it’s so funny to watch, like, Yamcha, really, really informed. Gosh, it’s brilliant.”

The series itself followed a young boy managing to use his intricate knowledge of the franchise to make Yamcha, who he was currently inhabiting, become one of the strongest members of the Z Fighters. While the boy in Yamcha’s body managed to be a welcome addition when it came to fighting off both Nappa and Vegeta during their initial arrival to earth during the Saiyan Saga, he began to realize that the threats would become more powerful and there was little he could do. The series then wrapped up with even more surprises and a secret enemy who had more in common with this “Yamcha” then you’d think.

If you haven’t had the chance to read this “Dragon Ball Side Story“, we highly recommend it as it combines the series’ trademark humor and action in an almost seamless fashion.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.