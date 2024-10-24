Dragon Ball Wants to Turn You Into Goku With These New Beanies

Dragon Ball is never going away. Decades ago, creator Akira Toriyama brought Son Goku into the world, and the fans have put respect on his name. Whether we’re talking TV or video games, Dragon Ball has never failed to put Goku on the top spot. Now, the team behind Dragon Ball wants to help fans turn into Goku, and Bandai is doing that with… a beanie.

Yes, that is right. Dragon Ball is releasing a beanie that brings Goku’s iconic style to life. As you can see below, Bandai has teamed up with Shueisha and Bird Studios to bring a special line of beanies to life. One of them will give wearers Goku’s iconic hair style, and there are other hats included in the collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DRAGON BALL HAS BROUGHT GOKU’S ICONIC HAIR TO LIFE

Outside of Goku, the new Dragon Ball line also focuses on Oolong and Puar. The kitty and piglet are included in this line, so old-school Dragon Ball fans can rejoice. These characters don’t often get the spotlight they deserve, after all. When it comes to Dragon Ball, its best fighters are always in the spotlight, so guys like Puar get left out.

Still, these two characters are lucky compared to others. Yamcha may be more present in Dragon Ball, but he is always the butt of someone else’s joke. The martial artist has come a long way since the Saiyan saga, but Yamcha has not come far enough to get his own beanie.

For those interested in bringing home one of these beanies, they are currently sold out. Bandai launched pre-orders a few weeks back, but secondhand retailers like Meccha Japan are working to get more pre-orders in stock. In the United States, these stores have priced the Bandai beanie at about $70 USD. No release date has been announced for the product either, but Dragon Ball fans are willing to do whatever to nab this collectible.

WHAT DOES DRAGON BALL HAVE IN STORE FOR GOKU (AND HIS HAIR) NEXT?

While we wait for Dragon Ball to restock its Goku beanie, the franchise is staying busy elsewhere. It is hard to miss the series’ most recent release, Dragon Ball Daima. The long-awaited anime went live in October 2024 after a long period of waiting. Upon its release, the anime became a hit with fans, and audiences were admittedly surprised by its quality. At just a few episodes in, Dragon Ball Daima has unpacked plenty of lore for diehard fans, and Goku Mini is already a fave with netizens.

For those wanting to watch Dragon Ball Daima, no sweat! The anime is easy to find as it is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix in the United States. As for the anime’s English dub, Dragon Ball Daima will premiere the dubbed version in theaters this November before it heads to streaming.

Beyond Dragon Ball Daima, the franchise is also pressed with its latest video game. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is now live, and the Bandai Namco release is breaking records. Not only did the game sell three million copies in its first 24 hours, but it made history for Dragon Ball with its max Steam concurrents. With a number of DLC drops on the way, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the game fans have been dreaming about for ages. So if you want to pick up a copy of the game, it is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball collection? Do you want to bring home this viral Goku beanie/ Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

