Did Dragon Ball Daima Just Introduce Its Own Eye of Sauron?

Dragon Ball Daima is a hit, as long-time fans and newcomers to the Z-Fighters’ universe are warming up to the new pint-sized versions of the shonen characters. The reasoning behind why Son Goku and his friends turned into first graders is thanks to the Demon Realm, more specifically the Demon Realm’s Kaioshin and the new ruler of the land, Gomah. While Gomah wished for the transformation that has de-powered the Z-Fighters, the new king wanted something else from the Eternal Dragon of Earth. Said artifact is sure to have a big role in Daima’s future and it has fans thinking of Middle Earth and the eye of the Shire’s greatest threat.

When Gomah arrived to submit his wishes to Shenron, the pint-sized demon lord wanted to wish for an artificial known as the “Evil Third Eye.” While this powerful item hasn’t been featured in Dragon Ball’s past prior to Daima, its importance is highlighted thanks to both the demon king and Degesu hinting at its overall power. Unfortunately, Gomah wasn’t able to get his hands on the eye thanks to Shenron’s newly established rules, wherein “newcomers” only get one wish, but viewers were able to catch a quick glimpse of the item that might change the Z-Fighter’s future.

What is The Evil Third Eye?

As Gomah explains in episode one, the Evil Third Eye grants its wielder untold power should they place it on their forehead. The eye was apparently lost to time, having previously been passed down from Supreme Demon King to Supreme Demon King. Whoever does find this artifact and place it on their forehead is sure to be the “big bad” of the latest anime series that has taken the fall season by storm.

Keen-eyed fans were able to spot the Evil Third Eye during Dragon Ball Daima’s opening theme, giving anime viewers a hint as to many of the battles, characters, and events to come. With Daima being one of the final projects from deceased creator Akira Toriyama, the anime series has already made earth-shattering changes to the shonen franchise and is sure to create more in its remaining eighteen-ish episodes. Since this series takes place before Dragon Ball Super, Goku isn’t going to have the power of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct to help him out of any future pinches.

Our first look at what appears to be the infamous "THIRD EYE" aka Oculus Tertius, the ancient artifact passed down from generation to generation among the Daimaos (Grand Demon Kings) of the Demon Realm. #DragonBallDaima pic.twitter.com/ol0T4303t7 — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) October 18, 2024

The Demon Realm Revealed

In Daima’s first two episodes, the secrets surrounding the Demon Realm have thrown a major monkey wrench into what anime fans knew when it came to Universe 7. On top of the anime series revealing that Namekians are all demons, leaving their home behind to establish a new world on the Planet Namek, the new underworld is one that appears fit to bursting with monsters and interesting characters. Luckily, if you want even more stories focusing on the Demon World, there is another spin-off worth watching.

Dragon Ball Heroes is a side story that was initially pushed to help promote the arcade game and had the Demon Realm placed front and center in many of its major storylines. Alongside bringing back characters from the Dragon Ball films and introducing new transformations for fan-favorite characters, Heroes spent considerable time examining the realm once led by the demon Dabura. While there are many demons from Heroes that have yet to be featured in Daima, the new anime series might be laying the groundwork for some surprise appearances before it comes to an end.

