‘Dragon Ball Z’ Shares Special 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Teaser

Funimation recently delighted fans when it announced that they would be releasing a special collector’s edition Blu-ray set for Dragon Ball Z‘s 30th Anniversary. But unfortunately, that announcement came with the caveat that 3,000 fans would need to show their interest and pre-order the collection or it would not get made at all. While there has not been any news on that front, fans got to see a little more of what the collection has to offer thanks to a special teaser.

This special teaser for the 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Dragon Ball Z Blu-ray box set shows off what fans can expect with the package should it actually be produced. You can check it out in the video above.

The teaser confirms the previously announced inclusions to the collection such as a hardcover artbook of the series, and a special Goku statue made by Banpresto, and naturally the entire series collected on 37 Blu-ray discs. Fans also get a tease of what the collection will look like as it includes a slick Shenron graphic for its black box.

Though the collector’s edition features the entire series in its original 4:3 aspect ratio — something fans have been requesting for the Blu-ray releases of the series for some time — there is quite a bit of controversy among fans for this release. Many claim that this new collector’s edition does not do enough different from previous releases of the series to justify its pre-order campaign.

There are allegations that this collector’s edition is simply taking original aspect ratio versions of previous Blu-ray releases, and is not the remaster that fans were hoping for with a huge release like this. This teaser alone is not enough for a complete confirmation of this, so hopefully Funimation reveals more about this prospective collection in the near future. To be fair, fans have been a bit iffy about this collection ever since Funimation revealed its pre-order campaign for it.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

