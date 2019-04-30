Toonami and Toei Team Up for Dragon Ball Z Anniversary Giveaway

Dragon Ball Z has been around for quite some time, and this year marks one of its biggest milestones yet. At long last, the anime is turning 30 years old, and fans in the U.S. can sign up for a chance to win some exclusive merchandise in honor of the anniversary.

After all, Toonami is teaming up with Toei Animation to honor Son Goku, and they are giving fans the chance to win a sweet prize pack.

Over on Twitter, Toei Animation confirmed it has created a giveaway with Toonami to honor the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z.

#Toonami joins forces with Toei Animation and Bandai to give you a special Dragon Ball Z prize pack in honor of DBZ’s 30th birthday! Sign up at https://t.co/B2H3G6WuiB for your chance to win! pic.twitter.com/SK9iISUDN3 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 27, 2019

“To help us celebrate Dragon Ball‘s 30TH Anniversary Toei Animation, Bandai, and Toonami are giving a Limited Edition Dragon Ball Prize Pack while supplies last,” Adult Swim confirmed on the giveaway’s entry page.

It looks like the items included in this prize pack are across the board. A slew of Dragon Ball Super card games pack will be included as well as a Gohan figure and drawstring backpack. Finally, a few Bandai keychains will round out the pack with a special Dragon Ball Z collector’s item. If you are hoping to get your hands on this prize pack, then you can sign up for your chance to win via Adult Swim through the link here.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

