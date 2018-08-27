‘Dragon Ball Z’ Adidas Line Leak Reveals Best Look Yet at Cell Shoes

Sneaker heads, are you ready to lend your power to Goku? The Saiyan is charging a spirit bomb these days, and the attack will be headed right for fans’ wallets. After all, Dragon Ball Z is set to do a collaboration with Adidas this year, and a new leak has our best look yet at Cell’s kicks.

Over on Instagram, a noted sneaker account shared a reported first look at the collection’s Cell shoe. As you can see below, the colorful kicks do resemble the Dragon Ball Z baddie where it counts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just don’t count on these sneakers challenging you to a Cell Games tournament if you scuff them down the line.

As you can see, the green-and-purple shoes borrow heavily from Cell’s look. The shoe’s body is covered in patterned fabric with its color ranging from forest green to neon purple. Its laces and tongue are a dark green with a violet Adidas logo on printed as well.

When it comes to the shoes’ insides, it seems Store By JC took out the cushioned insert to show its design. The purple fabric has Dragon Ball icons printed on it alongside some Japanese characters. Then, the Dragon Ball Z logo is printed on the solo with a stylized version of the Adidas Originals logo.

Not long ago, the Instagram user shared a side view of the Dragon Ball sneakers. The image, which can be seen above, shows the box which the Cell shoes come in. The black packaging is printed with Shenron, and characters like Cell and Freeza can be seen as well. As for the shoe itself, the side profile shows off the green stripes lining the sneakers’ side and its purple heels. The special Prophere kicks also have a wide white solos with dotted ridging.

So far, there has yet to be a official announcement of the collaboration, so no official street date is out. Still, there is a rumor that the collection is set to start dropping in August. So far, other shoes from the line have found themselves leaked online with the collection’s Majin Buu sneakers having been spotted earlier this year.

Do you want these kicks for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll. If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.