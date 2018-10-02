First Wave of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Adidas Shoes Sell Out

The special adidas collaboration with Dragon Ball Z is one of the most sought after sneaker drops of the year. Shoe collectors and anime fans want them, so unfortunately this means they will also be some of the hardest kicks to get a hold of.

The first wave release, featuring Goku and Freeza inspired shoes, has sold out shortly after they were released online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After going live on adidas’ official website (which you can find here) the Goku inspired ZX500 and the Freeza inspired Yung-1 have sold out minutes after they first went live on September 29. Naturally the first wave of the kicks will be the most popular ones in the collection, but the others will not be scoffed at either.

Although your chances to get the first wave are gone for now, there are still five more sneakers coming down the line. Shoes inspired by Vegeta, Teen Gohan, Cell, and Majin Buu will be releasing in waves throughout the year and will most likely be as hard to get a hold of as this first wave.

There will be a special bonus display for those who manage to nab every single release, but that definitely is easier said that done. If you want to know more about the official collection, the official product descriptions for adidas’ first wave of Dragon Ball Z sneakers are described as such:

The Goku ZX500 sneakers: “You’re ready to unleash your inner Super Sayajin. Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z.” These ZX500 shoes are dedicated to Son Goku. Canvas material and frayed edges on the 3-Stripes and tongue give a nod to the hero’s training suit. Boost cushioning gives them a lightweight, energized feel.”

The Frieza Yung-1 sneakers: “Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z’s.” These YUNG~1 shoes are dedicated to Frieza. The TPU accents show off Frieza’s colors and mimic his glossy head. Built in supple leather, the sneakers have a chunky retro shape.”

If you want to check out more of the anime, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.