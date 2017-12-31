‘Dragon Ball Z’ Animator Shares ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Inspired Sketches

Yamcha has essentially become the punching bag of Dragon Ball fans over the years, but while he eventually found his groove as the comic relief in Dragon Ball Super, he still tends to not get any respect.

But that’s about to change with Dragon Ball FighterZ. Yamcha does not only seem like a capable fighter in the upcoming video game, but seems cooler than he has ever been.

@dragonarowLEE, who worked as an official animator for the Dragon Ball series, has sketched out a pretty amazing version of Yamcha beating up the God of Destruction Beerus.

The inspiration for this sketch was drawn from Twitter user @KathrynGamer, who tweeted “Yamcha is so weak and useless” along with a video of Yamcha delivering quite a powerful combo to Beerus in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

“Yamcha is so weak and useless” pic.twitter.com/SvEb1VWad7 — Kathryn 💙 (@KathrynGamer) December 20, 2017

@dragongarowLEE has also shared a number of sketches to the delight of fans. There was a holiday sketch featuring Vegeta and Bulma’s family celebrating Christmas, a holiday sketch of Android 18 in a Santa Claus outfit, a sketch featuring the Ginyu Force trying to get Freeza to wear a Santa suit, and a sketch of Yamcha that definitely showed an appreciation for the character not seen in quite a while on the actual series.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs. There have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.

The full release of Dragon Ball FighterZ arrives on January 26, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There are rumors that Bandai Namco could be announcing a Nintendo Switch version very soon, but we are still waiting on confirmation.