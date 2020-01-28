Dragon Ball Z Artwork Imagines Freeza’s Cutest Form Yet

Goku has enjoyed his fair share of fights, but few have fought the Saiyan as much as Freeza. The galactic villain remains one of the hero’s most popular nemeses, and Freeza comes back to defend the title should anyone tread upon it. When you think the baddie is done, he is keen to whip out a new power up, and one artist decided to imagine the ultimate form for Freeza.

Over on Twitter, one of the actors from Dragon Ball‘s abridged series got fans going with the special Freeza form. Lawrence Simpson showed off a model done by Luke O’Brien, and it shows what Freeza would look like if he were to take on his true form… the form of Kirby, that is.

And yes, we’re talking about that Kirby. The same Kirby who Nintendo created and continues to suck you up in the Super Smash Bros. games.

As you can see above, the model is pretty much perfect. Kirby’s body is used for the base, so Freeza is looking rather round and chibi. The design gives the body a white-and-purple design that is smooth and mimics Freeza’s final form from thee anime. To top things off, this model has narrowed red eyes which is very unlike Kirby, and it seems poised to set off some energy blasts.

This hilarious crossover brings out a new side of Kirby, and fans are loving its commentary on Freeza’s power. Fans of Dragon Ball Z know how long the villain lorded his transformations over Goku on Planet Namek, and he did it again with his golden form. Now, Kirby Form Freeza is a thing, and fans would give just about anything for it to become canon.

What do you think of this final-final form…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

