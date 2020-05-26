Classic Dragon Ball Z Poster Gets a 2020 Remix

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Broly did a fantastic job of bringing the Legendary Super Saiyan into the main continuity of the franchise, but that doesn't mean the three films of Dragon Ball Z featuring the insane villain didn't happen and one fan decided to revisit the tenth film of the series with a modern take on the movie's poster. Dragon Ball Z: Broly's Second Coming featured a resurrected madman finding his way onto the planet Earth, but with no Goku around to battle him following his death during the Cell Games, it was up to Gohan, Goten, and Trunks to take him down.

The original interpretation of Broly was a lot different from the one that was brought back to life via the recent Dragon Ball Super movie, with the first version being far more evil and deranged than his counterpart. While the recent Super version of the character fought against the likes of Goku and Vegeta as his first iteration had, the Dragon Ball Z Broly wasn't afraid to destroy planets and revel in being evil. Dragon Ball Super's Broly was a conflicted character, struggling against his own power that would cause him to lose his mind and fight against anyone in his way. Needless to say, the two were very different in a lot of respects but their power made each of them a threat when it came to the Z Fighters.

Twitter User Limandao shared this amazing revision of Dragon Ball Z: Broly's Second Coming, which was the tenth feature length film in the Akira Toriyama series, and featured the Legendary Super Saiyan squaring off against a teenage Gohan who had the transformation of Super Saiyan 2 under his belt:

Broly's Second Coming featured a brutal fight between the Legendary Super Saiyan and Gohan, with a combination of Gohan, Goten, and their father Goku unleashing a trio of Kamehamehas that sent this version of Broly back to the grave. Broly would "return" for another film in the Dragon Ball Z series with "Bio-Broly" but the less said about that incarnation the better. Needless to say, the latest version of Broly in Super has become a fan favorite.

