Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Takes The Android Siblings To The Past

Androids 17 and 18 have come a long way since first being introduced in Dragon Ball Z, becoming full-fledged heroes throughout Dragon Ball Super as they’ve fought against alternate realities and energy-absorbing sorcerers. Along with their change in mannerisms, the creations of Dr. Gero have seen their styles change astronomically over time, with the siblings taking on appearances to better reflect where they currentl are in life as the Shonen series continues and a pair of Cosplayers has taken us back to the past look of this pair.

Android 17 has yet to be confirmed for the upcoming movie that will see Gohan and Piccolo take centerstage as Goku and Vegeta train off-world, but should the anime series eventually return and feature the adaptation of the Moro Arc, expect 17 to play a significant role in the fight against the energy-absorbing sorcerer. Considering how 17 has returned, it’s clear that Akira Toriyama has a love for the androids considering the many triumphs that both siblings have seen. Though neither Android has had a role to play during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, which is currently still rolling in Dragon Ball Super’s manga, it definitely wouldn’t be a surprise to see them return in the future outside Super Hero.

A Pair of Instagram Cosplayers took the opportunity to revisit the classic look of the Androids from Dragon Ball Z, who have since sported attire that has 18 wearing a tracksuit and 17 wearing the uniform of a Park Ranger as he attempts to protect a small island of animals while sometimes galavanting as a Z-Fighter:

Currently, the release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is up in the air, as the movie has been indefinitely delayed as a result of the recent hacking of Toei Animation. With recent trailers having many fans believing that Cell might actually make a comeback in the movie, it definitely wouldn’t be a surprise if both the Android siblings were also set to play a major role in this potential resurrection.

What do you think of this classic look for the Androids? Do you think we’ll see 17 return in Super Hero as well? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.