Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Travels From The Future With Trunks

One of the biggest fan-favorite characters of Dragon Ball Z was the time-traveling son of Vegeta, putting the nail in the coffin for Freeza while also giving the Z Fighters an insane, and with Future Trunks recently appearing in Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, one cosplayer has done justice to the Saiyan/Human hybrid. Trunks might not quite be at the same power level as his father, or his father's rival in Goku, but he has definitely progressed substantially since the days where he was fighting androids in both the future and the present!

Trunks was a no-show during the Tournament of Power and Moro Arcs, leaving the Z Fighters to their own devices as they battled other realities and an energy-absorbing wizard. Future Trunks had an interesting ending to the Goku Black Arc, helping intake down the titular villain and his other personality of Zamasu, wherein his future world had been destroyed. With no world to return to, Trunks and Mai decided to travel into a future that not only were they familiar with, but already had its own Trunks and Mai that were not privy to the battle against Goku Black. Needless to say, if Trunks should return in Dragon Ball Super, he'll have a very different set of circumstances that time around.

Instagram Cosplayer Kaezuko.Cos shared this spot on Cosplay that once again brings back the future son of Vegeta back to the present with the classic look that he first sported in Dragon Ball Z, and continues to be the most recognized outfit for the Z Fighter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaelynn ranae. (@kaezuko.cos)

Though Trunks did not appear during the latest Moro Arc, we definitely see him appearing down the line in the Akira Toriyama franchise. Currently, the next arc for Dragon Ball Super will be titled the "Granola the Survivor Arc" which will introduce a mysterious new fighter within the world of the Saiyans. Whether or not any time traveling characters will be introduced in this new manga arc is anyone's guess, but there are plenty of fans that are crossing their fingers for Future Trunks' return!

