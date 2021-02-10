Dragon Ball Z Launches Exclusive Majin Buu Variant Funko

✖

Dragon Ball Z's villains were mostly known for their transformations, taking on several forms to usually increase their power, and a new Funko Pop is looking to promote one of the lesser-seen forms of the final villain of the series in Majin Buu! With the arrival of "Evil Buu", the original pink plump fiend took on a drastically different approach to how they saw the world, increasing his violence against humanity and his overall power level as he fought against the Z Fighters as "Super Buu", once the Evil version absorbed the "good" side of himself!

Currently, the evil side of Buu, in Kid Buu, has been defeated and reincarnated as the young warrior Uub, who actually made an appearance in the finale of the Moro Arc in Dragon Ball Super's manga. Though Uub made an appearance, the arc also had a big role for the current version of Majin Buu and the Kaioshin that lives inside of himself. With both versions of Buu surviving the Moro Arc, it's clear that the unique warrior has a future in the franchise of Dragon Ball and is sure to make appearances as the Z Fighters battle against new extraterrestrial threats while increasing their overall power levels!

Twitter Outlet Funko Pop Hunters shared this Exclusive Funko Pop that brings back "Evil Majin Buu" via Funimation, the company that helped spread the gospel of Dragon Ball Z in North America when it landed on Cartoon Network's Toonami and continued the fight between Goku and the Ginyu Force on Namek:

Funimation exclusive metallic Majin Buu (evil) now available to preorder! https://t.co/WVRU2s5X4g pic.twitter.com/JtxgWHNXQT — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) February 9, 2021

With so many different versions of Majin Buu to have appeared in Dragon Ball Z, we doubt that we'll ever see this particular version of Buu make an appearance in Super, but considering the surprising comebacks that we've witnessed in the sequel series so far, there definitely is precedent for the dark side of the pink fighter to emerge once again. We're definitely keeping our eyes open to see how the future of Uub develops considering the role that he had to play in the latest Moro Arc!

Will you be picking up this exclusive Funko Pop from Funimation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

