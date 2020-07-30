Congressional Candidate Warns World of Pornographic Anime Like Dragon Ball Z

✖

Like most things in this world, anime is what you make of it. The medium has been a key part of pop culture for decades, and fans have found the niches which suit them as they've explored new shows. Of course, there is an explicit side of anime that few discuss in person, but one candidate running for Congress is blasting their thoughts on hentai for the world to see. And as it turns out, they believe Dragon Ball Z is the worst offender when it comes to pornographic anime.

The ordeal began when Florida candidate KW Miller took to Twitter to critique the amount of pornographic anime now available online. It was there the Independent party member called out Dragon Ball Z as one of the biggest issues he's seen online, and fans of the show are clapping back in kind.

"They are now introducing a great deal of anime porn into the internet matrix. Dragon Ball Z is one of the top issues here," Miller wrote.

They are now introducing a great deal of anime porn into the internet matrix. Dragon Ball Z is one of the top issues here. They are sexualizing cartoon characters to push a depraved agenda on our kids. What’s next? Where will it end? — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 29, 2020

"They are sexualizing cartoon characters to push a depraved agenda on our kids. What’s next? Where will it end?"

Netizens are responding to the message with questions of their own. Not only are they confused about who 'they' are in the tweet, but fans are asking for a more concrete definition of anime porn. Dragon Ball Z has some fan-service moments, but they are not as controversial as the ones in Dragon Ball. At its heart, the anime is a shonen, and it has little in common with hentai. So you can imagine the sort of flak this message has received.

This is not the first time a politician has come after anime within the last year. Australia dealt with an influx of complaints in the past few months regarding pornographic anime. Two politicians questioned the country's rating board after learning about fan-service titles like Eromanga-sensei and more.

What do you make of this odd warning...? Do you consider Dragon Ball guilty of this accusation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

