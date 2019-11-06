God of War Meets Dragon Ball in New Crossover

Kratos of the God of War franchise has had a difficult life. After murdering his own wife and family, the Spartan warrior managed to take his revenge on the gods of Olympus who had pushed him to commit these atrocities. With the most recent video game of the series for the Playstation 4, Kratos journeyed through Norse mythology with his son Atreus, attempting to mellow out from the man he was once. He is somewhat similar to Dragon Ball’s Vegeta, finding that the mortal world managed to temper his rage just a tad. One fan has decided to re-imagine the game in the style of Akira Toriyama’s world!

Reddit User and Artist Akatsuya shared this amazing fan art that takes both Kratos and Atreus and re-imagines them as characters that exist in a world with Gods like Beerus and the Kaioshins rather than those of Odin and Zeus, showing off these two Playstation stars in a brand new light:

While a sequel to God of War has yet to be announced, fans are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of any news about new adventures for Kratos and Atreus through the world of Norse Mythology. Considering the scope of the Playstation 4 exclusive, and the post credit scene, there’s a gigantic world for the father and son team to still explore and we’d bet money that we’ll be seeing a sequel to this franchise appear on the upcoming Playstation 5.

Much like God of War, Dragon Ball fans are waiting to hear just when Goku and friends will return to the world of anime, with the series of Dragon Ball Super having ended following the Tournament of Power arc. The series continues in manga format with Goku and Vegeta facing off against the evil, ancient sorcerer that is Moro, as well as with the recently released film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but this just isn’t enough for fans of the legendary franchise from Akira Toriyama.

What do you think of this amalgamation between Dragon Ball and God of War? Do you think Kratos or Goku is a better father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, God of War, and Dragon Ball!

