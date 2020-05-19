Dragon Ball Fans Are Reminiscing Over Goku's Best Comebacks

Throughout the history of Dragon Ball, Goku hasn't only delivered legendary beatdowns, but also some legendary one liners and comebacks that fans are now sharing amongst each other to determine what is the best zinger from the Saiyan protagonist of the Akira Toriyama franchise. Though Goku might not be the smartest character in the series, that hasn't stopped him from delivering some serious comebacks during his time, giving the likes of Vegeta and Freeza something to think about long after their battles have concluded.

Twitter User DaTruthDT got the ball rolling with the discussion about Goku's wit by sharing the emotional breakdown that the protagonist gave to Vegeta during the Majin Buu arc when the prince of the Saiyan had fallen under the sway of the wizard Babidi:

I've always loved how Goku shits on Vegeta's entire speech with this one simple line. https://t.co/hRFHsKzsuR pic.twitter.com/T148w7Tpme — DaTruthDT (@DaTruthDT) May 4, 2020

