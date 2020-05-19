Dragon Ball Z Shares a Look at Goku's Best Statue Yet

✖

Dragon Ball Z reigns as one of the greatest anime out there, but Goku had to conquer the world of manga before heading to the small screen. Around the world, millions have picked up the manga which Akira Toriyama penned about Goku, and it seems those humble beginnings are being used to craft a truly special statue of the Saiyan. After all, a new resin statue of Goku in being developed, and the limited item might be the best Dragon Ball figure made to date.

Over on Twitter, the figure went viral after the user Naka076 posted pictures of it for their followers. You can check out the images below, and you might even want to save them. After all, the product images show off the Legendary Book figure of Son Goku which feature the Saiyan leaping out from the pages of the manga.

Over on Anime Collect, the pre-order figure has several other photos in store for fans, and they give more detail to Goku. The Saiyan leaps out of the pages of Dragon Ball in this piece, and Goku comes into color as he does so. You can see the bottom of his extended leg is still white from the manga's pages, but the rest of Goku has come to life.

With his arm cocked back for a punch, Goku looks fierce in this figure thanks to its details. As for the statue's base, it opens up to halve a volume of the Dragon Ball manga. The pages which Goku are springing from should look familiar to fans as they come from the Saiyan arc. Nappa is shown bloodied as he stares at Goku in shock following his bout with the Z-Fighters. This means the arc is closing in on Goku's first fight with Vegeta, and that isn't a battle you would want to miss.

If you don't want to miss out on this statue, this Dragon Ball Z figure is available for pre-order with a release slated for Winter 2020. It retails for about $250 USD and comes with a certificate of authenticity for all your hardcore collectors.

