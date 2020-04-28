Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Clarifies the Link Between its New DLC and the Anime

✖

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been one of the best received video games in the franchise yet because of how it involves many of the side characters lost in the anime, and now it's expanding further with its first official DLC addition which brings Super Saiyan God Goku and Vegeta to battle against Whis and Beerus. Anime fans will notice straight away that this happens much differently in the series, and while the main game has been faithful to the anime's canon the DLC will be a different matter. According to lead producer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Ryosuke Hara, the DLC will not be following the plot of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

As noted in a blog on PlayStation's official website celebrating the release of the Beerus and Whis fight DLC, Hara stated the following about the DLC's connection to the anime canon, "In this first Boss Battle Episode, players will get a chance to go against the strongest opponents they have faced thus far and further increase their growth and power level. However, please keep in the mind that this DLC Episode does not follow the story from the movie; rather, it will have its own original setting, and will mainly focus on battle gameplay."

This confirms that the DLC is more of an addition focused on the fight itself, and to provide a cool set of moments for Kakarot players rather than being part of the canon. This settles the debate some fans had about the Super Saiyan God form's use in the DLC pack which negates Videl's initial involvement in the original anime canon.

This falls in line with many of the decisions Kakarot has made for a few of its side missions including the addition of the non-canon villain Mira from the Dark Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Super Dragon Ball Heroes. This also opens up the possibilities for the future DLC of the game now that the precedent has been set that it will no longer follow the main canon.

The next DLC could probably be a fight between Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta against Golden Freeza much like seen in Resurrection F, but could very well be a completely new addition to the game. Either way, there's some fun coming up in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's future!

