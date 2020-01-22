Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Reveals Goku’s Savage Reaction to Gotenks

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot hasn’t just been retelling the story of Son Goku as he fought villains like Freeza, Cell, and Majin Buu, it’s also given us some new moments of continuity written by the creator himself, Akira Toriyama. With fans of the franchise discovering new story beats with each passing day, a scene that involves Goku, Vegeta, and Gotenks may have delivered one of the harshest burns that we’ve ever seen in the medium of anime. Following the Saiyans during the Buu Saga, this quick yet savage scene has Goku emotionally giving Vegeta a black eye when comparing him to their sons.

Gotenks has never been considered a serious character, mostly played for laughs even during his insane battle against Majin Buu. The fused character, born from Goten and Trunks performing the fusion dance, shocked everyone when he unveiled that he knew how to achieve the level of Super Saiyan 3, proving that though he may have been a humorous Z Fighter, his power was nearly unmatched among them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User DBSChronicles managed to capture the scene from the popular video game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that has Goku noting to Vegeta that their sons in their fused state are far more powerful than the Prince of the Saiyans, with Gotenks’ ability to access Super Saiyan 3:

Vegeta’s reaction on seeing Gotenks transforming into SSJ3 And Goku’s savage reply lol 🔥🔥#DBZKakarot pic.twitter.com/QuSXzIApi9 — SUPER クロニクル | 🔥 DBZKakarot 🔥 (@DBSChronicles) January 21, 2020

At this point in the series, Vegeta was far weaker than Gotenks, though Dragon Ball Super has certainly changed things in his favor. With Vegeta mastering the ability to use the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved, the Prince is in a pretty good place and would most likely destroy his son in a battle with his fused self at this point in the story.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC