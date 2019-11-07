Impressive Artist Goes Viral Over Gritty Dragon Ball Drawings

Dragon Ball has never shied away from getting into the nitty gritty when it needed to. During some of the biggest fights of the franchise, fighters have died, lost limbs, and spit out copious amounts of blood. As new transformations were discovered by the Z Fighters during the three series created by Akira Toriyama, so too did the fights ramp up in brutality. One fan however has managed to get the eye of many a Dragon Ball fans with his amazing interpretations of some of the franchise’s strongest combatants. With a far more brutal style given to each character, it’s no wonder that Dragon Ball fanatics have taken a shine to the Instagram artist.

Instagram User and Artist VinSun316 specializes in interpreting anime and comic book characters in his unique style, focusing on creations from some of the biggest franchises around, including renditions of Piccolo, Freeza, Goku, and Trunks to name a few:

Though we have seen numerous deaths take place during the Dragon Ball franchise, a good deal of them have been undone thanks in part to Shenron, the Eternal Dragon. While the deaths may have been undone, this didn’t stop the brutality of said deaths from taking place, such as Piccolo’s sacrifice against Nappa and Krillin’s demise while fighting against Freeza on Planet Namek. While Dragon Ball Super has taken things down a notch in terms of bloody details and gory outcomes that were more frequent in Dragon Ball Z, the hard hitting shonen still resonates among fans across the world, blood or no.

