Super Mario Makes a Perfect Fit with Dragon Ball Z in this Viral Mashup

Both Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. and Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchises have been running for quite a while, and they both have undergone many different iterations and looks over the course of their tenures. Although the two of them exist in completely different media worlds, they share some pretty unique things in common as both of their heroes often face off against otherworldly threats that never quite seem to go away completely. Mario even has a few notable power ups of his own that could do just as much damage as the Super Saiyan form.

With as fantastical and malleable as Super Mario‘s characters are, they are often on the receiving end of several fun takes. YouTube group Mashed (who you can find on YouTube here) shared one mashup between Mario and Luigi and Dragon Ball Z, and it’s so surprising seeing just how well these two pair together.

The mashup animation has gone viral with fans for good reason as it sees Mario and Luigi fighting Bowser in a way that will be immediately recognizable to Dragon Ball fans. Parodying the first fight of Dragon Ball Z in which Goku and Piccolo teamed up against the space invader Raditz, this viral animation ends in the same way that famous fight once did.

This is a notable fight in the Dragon Ball franchise for a number of reasons as it opened up the franchise to a whole new universe of threats. Not only did it reveal that Goku was actually a member of a fighting race known as the Saiyans, this fight also clued Goku and Piccolo into just how much stronger they’ll need to be to fight threats not of their world. It opened Goku’s eyes to new levels of power, and led to the Goku we know today.

It does beg the question of who would win in a fight between Mario and Goku, and now there’s another reason to hope Goku pops up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC character someday. It’d be a quick fight for sure, but definitely fun to think about! Which Dragon Ball moments would be better with a Super Mario makeover? Which anime worlds would Mario and Luigi fight right in with? Could Mario’s Star power ups help him keep up in a fight with Goku? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!