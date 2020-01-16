Wendy’s Goes Viral with Spot-On Dragon Ball Z Gag

Dragon Ball fans are on their toes this week, and it is no secret as to why. In a matter of hours, gamers will get their hands on the next game to join the franchise. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will allow fans to relive the anime for themselves, and it seems like one fast food joint was ready to capitalize on the game with a well-timed zinger.

Over on Twitter, fans were knocked back by Wendy’s when the food chain shared a tweet from a fan. It wasn’t long ago a fan shared a message of their own featuring a still of Goku and Vegeta. It sees Goku arguing with the other Saiyan, and the original caption made a quick reference to Wendy’s.

Of course, that meant the food chain needed to share a response of its own. Retweeting the message, Wendy’s left its own message to carry on the conversation hours before the launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

“When you need to impress Lord Beerus with one meal, and you know Spicy Nuggets are the best flavor in the 7th Universe,” the message reads.

When you need to impress Lord Beerus with one meal, and you know Spicy Nuggets are the best flavor in the 7th Universe. https://t.co/qutb5TILV2 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 16, 2020

Of course, the joke has gone viral as Dragon Ball Z fans share their hype for the game. They will finally get their hands on the title at midnight, so they can set their calendars. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is slated to debut on January 17, and it will be open to XBOX One, PlayStation 4, and PC. And if you really want to experience the game in full flavor, you might as well come into it with Goku’s 4 for 4 order!

