Netflix's Dragon's Dogma Anime Intro Revealed

Netflix has clearly dedicated a good portion of its efforts into padding out its library with big anime titles, creating original series of its own, but also has focused on creating some big anime adaptations of video games such as the upcoming anime for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 and the streaming service has released the intro to their Dragon's Dogma series! Dragon's Dogma is an action role playing game that was originally released in 2012 for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, but has been re-released for the current generation thanks to the series popularity!

The game, which was developed by the popular game studio of Capcom, is a similar style game to the likes of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, giving players the opportunity to traverse a difficult fantasy world and essentially carve their own destinies during the running time of the video game. With the vast tapestry of the world itself and the lore that stretches across the game, it's no surprise to see that an anime adaptation could be created. The series will release on September 17th, so fans of the series don't have to wait long to see if Netflix did the original game justice with their upcoming anime produced by the animation studio of Sublimation!

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix shared the opening for the Dragon's Dogma anime, taking a page from a number of other original series that have debuted on the streaming service, by incorporating still imagery with some epic music to give viewers a sense of what they're in for:

Here’s your first look at the opening theme of the Dragon’s Dogma anime, straight from the game’s composer, Tadayoshi Makino. pic.twitter.com/lGGSMwhcUk — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 11, 2020

The official description for Dragon's Dogma on Netflix reads as such:

"Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon's Dogma from Capcom will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man's journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an 'Arisen'."

Are you hyped for the arrival of Dragon's Dogma? What other video game franchises would you like to see receive their own anime adaptation on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and video games!