Dua Lipa Announces BLACKPINK Collaboration

Dua Lipa is a top pop star, and she is looking to tap into K-pop with her newest album. Earlier today, the singer confirmed a super deluxe edition of her debut album is going live, and it will feature a special song with a famous K-pop act.

And, no — it’s not BTS. It seems Lipa is stanning BLACKPINK instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Lipa confirmed she will have a collaboration track with BLACKPINK.

So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! 🎁 Thank you for all the love and support. 💖👼🏻🚀🔥⚡️💋👀🌈💎🔮 pic.twitter.com/0lGq6gd5t8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 4, 2018

“So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! Thank you for all the love and support,” the singer wrote.

The 2-disc release will feature 25 songs total, and one of them will be done with BLACKPINK. The girl group will feature on “Kiss And Make Up,” a new track from the top-charting singer.

Naturally, fans went nuts over the news as the big-name collaboration further shows K-pop‘s growing edge in the west. Acts like BTS have propelled the medium into international stardom, and BLACKPINK is one of its top talents. Operated by YG Entertainment, the girl group debuted in 2016 with their smash hit “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” To date, the group has released a slew of EPs, and its four-member ensemble has gained some impressive Billboard awards through the World Digital Songs Sales chart.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what this special Lipa x BLACKPINK track has to offer. Right now, the Billboard charts are blowing up with BTS as the group recently put out their latest album. Love Yourself: Answer landed the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart, and its single “IDOL,” featuring Nicki Minaj, came in at No. 11 on the Top Singles chart.

Will you be checking out this upcoming K-pop collaboration? Which idols need to feature on a U.S. track next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!