Edens Zero Announces New Ending Theme, Casting

Edens Zero has announced a new ending theme and cast addition coming to the anime series! Premiering earlier this April in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, the anime debut of Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero series will be continuing straight through the Summer 2021 slate of new anime releases. This means some major changes will be made to the anime for this second cour of episodes, and not only will there be a new major addition to the main crew of the titular Edens Zero, but a new ending theme for the occasion as well.

Both coming to the anime series starting with Episode 13 (which marks the halfway point of its initially slated order of episodes), the new ending theme for the series is titled "Secret of the World" as performed by Sayuri. As for the new cast addition, we'll soon see Hermit Mio (one of the four pillars of the titular Edens Zero ship) join the anime and voiced by Kanon Takao (Latina in If It's for My Daughter, I'd Even Defeat a Demon Lord). You can get a closer look at Hermit Mio's anime design from Edens Zero's official Twitter account below:

Edens Zero is getting ready to launch its second cour in Japan as part of the Summer 2021 anime releases, but fans in international territories will soon get the chance to check out the new Hiro Mashima series for themselves. Netflix has confirmed that Edens Zero will begin streaming worldwide on August 26th. They officially describe the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

