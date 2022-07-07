Edens Zero Creator Shares Fierce Homura Sketch

Edens Zero series creator Hiro Mashima has been inching closer to a major climax of the manga's run lately, and he shared a fierce new sketch of Homura Kogetsu to help celebrate the manga's progress! When Edens Zero first began its run with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, fans were quickly drawn to all of the wacky characters going on their space faring adventures. It was soon revealed that this was going to be a lot darker of an experience than fans got in any of Mashima's prior works in the past, and fans saw each of the characters develop in some major ways over the course of the series thus far.

Fans have loved seeing characters like Homura get stronger and more intuitive with each fight she becomes a part of, and Mashima seems to really enjoy the character in action as well. The creator often takes his free time to share some brand new art for the fighter outside of the context of the series, and this is true for his latest fierce take on the fighter as well as it's showcasing Homura in the middle of what is likely a tough situation. You can check it out as shared through Hiro Mashima's official Twitter account below:

If you wanted to check out the manga run as it heads into the big 200 chapter mark for more of Homura and the rest of the titular Edens Zero crew in action, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released each week with Crunchyroll. As for the anime, a second season has been confirmed to be in the works but no release information has been confirmed as of yet. That also means there is plenty of time to check out that first season run, so it you wanted to catch up you can find the 25 episode first season now streaming with Netflix.

They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

