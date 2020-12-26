Edens Zero Creator Shares Sweet Rebecca Sketch for the Holidays

✖

Edens Zero's creator has shared a sweet new Rebecca sketch for the holidays! Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima has always been one of the more appreciated among fans because of the copious fan service imbued into every one of his series thus far. It's why years after series like Rave Master and Fairy Tail have come to an end, fans still have lots of love for Mashima because he continues to give his characters shout outs with special sketches shared directly with fans on Twitter. This love, of course, spreads to his newest series as well, Edens Zero.

For the Christmas holiday season this year, Mashima shared a duo of adorable sketches. The first is a new take on Edens Zero's main heroine Rebecca, that sees her donning an appropriate Santa suit for the holidays together with a beverage to celebrate in style. The second is an adorable take on Pino taking on Santa's present delivering duties. You can check them both out below:

2021 is gearing up to be a huge year for Edens Zero. Not only has the manga broken well through its 100 chapter mark over the course of its release in 2020, it will officially be getting an anime adaptation in the Spring. Confirmed to release in April 2021, Edens Zero's anime debut will be directed by Shinji Ishihara for J.C. Staff, who served as a director for the Fairy Tail anime adaptation as well. Mitsutaka Hirota will be writing the scripts for the series, and Yurika Sako will serve as the character designer.

Not only will the anime be kicking off in the Spring, there is currently a big new video game project in the works for the franchise as well. It's likely the series will be exploding even further in the next year with these new projects, and it's likely going to get the same huge audience Fairy Tail had before long.

