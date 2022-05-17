Edens Zero's Hiro Mashima Highlights Weisz in Special New Art

✖

Edens Zero series creator Hiro Mashima has put the spotlight on Weisz Steiner with some special new art! Mashima's newest serialization has been a huge hit with fans as it nears the 200 chapter mark with each new release. Edens Zero has seen a kooky crew of the titular ship make their way through space and taking on all sorts of adventures along the way. Each member of the crew is unique in their own right, and the one who stands out the most in this regard is Weisz, the man who exists outside of time and space compared to his humble life before.

Weisz was first introduced to the series as an elderly ally to Rebecca Bluegarden, but when his home was caught within a time eating monster he ended up getting displaced in a whole new time stream. The younger version of himself now exists in a completely different space of time than his older self, and that means this new version of Weisz can now carve out his own path outside of his set future. It's a wild kind of story that fans are still seeing play out to this day, and series creator Hiro Mashima has shared some slick and cool new art for the hero on Twitter that you can check out below:

Weisz and every other member of the Edens Zero crew will be returning with Season 2 of the series now in the works. There's no release date for the new episodes just yet, so if you wanted to catch up with Edens Zero, the manga's newest chapters are released with Crunchyroll. The 25 episode first season is now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think? How are you liking Edens Zero's anime and manga run so far? Where does Weisz rank among your favorites in the series overall? What are some of your favorite Weisz moments? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!