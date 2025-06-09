Evangelion Shares Its Wildest Collab Yet With Themed Fishing Gear (Because Why Not?)

You wake up to a Evangelion alarm clock, roll out of your Evangelion bedsheets in your Evangelion pajamas, and wash up with your Evangelion toiletries, maybe even a quick shave with your official Evangelion x Schick razor. You slip on all your Evangelion drip including official underwear, watch, and jewelry, and have an Evangelion breakfast of official coffee and canned bread toasted in your Evangelion toaster. You grab your Evangelion bag filled with all your Evangelion necessities like Evangelion cell phone, wallet, stationery items, and tools. You decide between riding your Evangelion bike or driving your Evangelion car to school or work. You have an entire officially licensed Evangelion lunch. But school/work has ended for the day and you’re craving a new Evangelion-themed hobby. But what?

Think of a product, any product, and the odds are that there’s most likely an official Evangelion franchised version of that product. One could quite literally live their daily life solely using Evangelion merchandise if one could afford it (Red Bard’s video may be 5 years old, but the amount of merchandise has only increased since then). If you thought your Evangelion collection was somehow complete, well, buckle up, because you’d never guess what 30th anniversary collaboration they came out with next! That’s right: official Evangelion fishing gear!



What’s Included in the Evangelion x DRESS Collab?

As Earth is attacked by strange celestial alien beings known as Angels, it’s up to the mysterious scientific organization NERV headed by Gendo Ikari to defend humanity through the use of Evangelion, giant piloted humanoid “robots”. When Gendo calls upon his abandoned son Shinji to become one of these pilots, Shinji, alongside fellow pilots Asuka Langley Soryu and Rei Ayanami, faces a lot more at stake than defending humanity from giant monsters as the secrets behind NERV and Gendo’s ambitions are revealed.

Are you craving a new hobby with official Evangelion flair? Hi, Evangelion enthusiast here for the Evangelion x DRESS fishing gear 30th Anniversary collab! If you’ve been dreaming of fishing in Tokyo-3 to catch whatever fish are left in the sea of LCL, that oddly specific dream has finally become a reality, sort of, somehow! Evangelion and DRESS have teamed up to bring Evangelion fans an opportunity to catch some fish alongside getting out and touching some grass! If you’re a fan who desperately needs a new financially debilitating but chic, officially licensed hobby, this is a collaboration you won’t want to miss!

In this iconic collab, you’ll be able to purchase all you’d need for your fishing deeds including: the Aero Vest that comes in 2 sizes, M-L and L-XL; 8 inch Aluminum Pliers; the 17L Bakkan Mini tackle box; Buri Bag; the blind boxes of Drepan Lures that come in 6 colors in total including designs based on Units 00, 01, 02, 06, 08, and a mystery color; the Eva-Q Lures in styles of Test Type 01 and Production Model 02 Units; the Grasper Gradius; the Hook Releaser and Case Set; Fish Capture Project Stickers; and Waterproof Tote Bag that comes in M 40L and L 65L sizes. The Hook Releaser and Case Set, Pliers, Grasper Gradius, Drepan Lures, Bakkan Mini tackle box, Waterproof Tote Bag, and stickers are scheduled to be released in July.

Neon Genesis Evangelion can be streamed on Netflix.

Are you ready to gear up and and catch some pre-third impact fish before the ocean becomes an orange, lifeless seascape? Let us know in the comments if you’ll be catching yourself an angel fish!