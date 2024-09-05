Fairy Tail Cliffhanger Sets Up One of Its Biggest Deaths Yet

Fairy Tail is no stranger to life-or-death situations. Since Hiro Mashima created the magical series, fans have watched as their favorite characters have evaded death time and again. Still, there is only so much luck to go around. For every Fairy Tail escape, there is a death around the corner. And this week, the latest chapter of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest ended with a cliffhanger that tees up a major death.

When we say major, well – we mean it. It isn't everyday that one of Natsu's crew faces death in the face. The end of chapter 167 shows Lucy Heartfilia getting eaten by a giant dragon, and that cannot mean anything good.

The whole thing went live as Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest saw Team Natsu take on Mercphobia. The dragon god is a pretty chill figure in the series by now, but an outside force has sent the water beast into a tizzy. Mercphobia is now attacking our stars, and while Natsu was away from his friends, Lucy had to step up. It was there Merc managed to nab Lucy and throw the celestial mage into his mouth.

(Photo: Kodansha)

If we know Fairy Tail, being swallowed by a dragon does not mean instant death, but things are going to be tense for a bit. Natsu is not around to combat the dragon god, and Lucy's teammates are having their own struggles. Given the plot armor Lucy has, well – we are not that scared she will die. In many ways, Lucy is the true protagonist of Fairy Tail while Natsu backs her up. At this point, the question is how will Lucy get out of this precarious situation.

What Is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

For those not caught up with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the series is easier to find now than ever. The manga, which Mashima oversees, is available in English through Kodansha. Also, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest now has an anime. The fantasy series went live in July under J.C. Staff. So for those wanting more info on this sequel, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think about this latest Fairy Tail update? Are you keeping up with the manga's sequel?