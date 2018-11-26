‘Fairy Tail’ Confirms One Hero’s Surprising Death

Fairy Tail is back and impressing fans with its final chapter. After a long break, the anime is back at it with its last season, and Fairy Tail made sure to surprise everyone with one deadly reveal.

After all, it turns out one of your favorite mages died a long time ago, and fans aren’t too thrilled by idea of the hero becoming an actual zombie.

Recently, Fairy Tail rolled out a big episode about Zeref, and it was there fans learned two hugely important facts. Not only is the villain the older brother of Natsu, but Zeref is the reason the Dragon Slayer is alive today. As it turns out, Natsu died as a child, and Zeref went dark side trying to revive his brother.

For those unaware of the ordeal, Zeref and Natsu grew up as brothers about 400 years ago in canon. They lived quietly in a small village with their parents, but a wayward dragon attacked the town when Natsu was little. The attack killed the boy and his parents, leaving Zeref to grieve alone. In a desperate bid to change his luck, Zeref dedicates his life to resurrecting Natsu, but his decision makes him a magical pariah. While Zeref was able to revive Natsu after years of training, it took a toil on the older mage.

In order to resurrect his brother, Zeref was cursed to be immortal and kill all things with his magic. The older man grew tired of his sustained life, and Zeref discovered he could use demons to bring his brother back to life. So, the man decided to use the dark magic to resurrect Natsu, but it destined the younger boy to kill Zeref one day. Though immortal, there was one demon said to be strong enough to cull even Zeref, and it just so happens that demon is who Natsu became upon his revival. So, you can see why Zeref has been antagonizing his younger brother for all these years; How else is the dark mage supposed to die if Natsu won’t kill him?

Were you shocked by this big revelation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

