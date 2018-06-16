‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares New Look at ‘Edens Zero’

With Hiro Mashima’s follow up work to Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, is a little under two weeks away from releasing its first chapter, Mashima has shared a bit more of his mysterious new main character.

This new main character has yet to have his name officially revealed, but this new look at him shows three different sides to his personality that Mashima fans should keep an eye out for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans made comparisons between this new character and Fairy Tail protagonist Natsu, but these three portraits displaying different aspects of this new main character’s personality will help to distance him.

Set to be simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), Edens Zero (temporary title) is slated to release in Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s Issue 30, June 26. The first chapter of the series will be simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle. When the announcement from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement. Please look forward to it on June 26!”

There are no other confirmed details about the story of the new series as of this date, but Mashima has previously revealed sketches featuring a brand new female character, and a brand new main male character. This new serialization is only one of three new projects Mashima has in the works. Along with a Fairy Tail sequel series, there’s also a secret project brewing. It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of his works for sure.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.